Viswasam box office collection Day 2: Tamil super star Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara starrer Viswasam is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Siva, Viswasam is bankrolled by T. G. Thiyagarajan, Sendhil Thiyagarajan and Arjun Thiyagarajan under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films. Jagapathi Babu, Anikha, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Kovai Sarala, Kalairani, Sujatha Sivakumar, Mime Gopi, Papri Ghosh, Sakshi Agarwal, Namo Narayana, Jangiri Madhumitha are too a part of the action thriller that hit the theatres on January 10, this year.

Well, it is reported that the film despite having stars like Nayanthara and Ajith, the film could not beat the success of Petta starring Rajinikanth. Audience and critics were left disappointed with the storyline of the action thriller. Nevertheless, it managed to grab the first position in Tamil Nadu box office collection by garnering more digits that Rajinikanth’s Petta. On the other hand, Petta experience a grand opening at the overseas box office that Viswasam.

According to sources, both the films that were released on January 10 were leaked online despite 12,000 websites being asked to keep shut as the orders passed to 37 internet service providers. Within hours of Viswasam and Petta’s release, the movies were leaked on the websites. The similar incident took place with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0. Film critic Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter handle to share the Viswasam box office collection Day 1 details:

Day 1 gross of #Viswasam in TN is about ₹ 17 Crs.. Considering it clashed a #Thalaivar biggie which took nearly half of the TN screens and on a non-festival working Thursday with jus 4 shows (No Govt GO for the 5th show) and Reduced #GST, this is phenomenal.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2019

Talking about Petta, helmed and bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta starring Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trishna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ramdoss, Chinni Jayanth, M. Sasikumar, Sanath Reddy, Vivek Prasanna, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Bobby Simha starrer Petta has won millions if hearts with it its amazing storyline. Made under the banners of Sun Pictures, Petta also stars J. Mahendran and Guru Somasundaram.

