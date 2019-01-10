Viswasam movie review: Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara-starrer manages to get a mixed reaction. It was expected that the movie will be the fourth collaboration of actor Ajith and director Siva and will create a buzz around but opposite things happened. Viswasam which released today could not quench the thirst of the fans till that level.

Viswasam movie review: Tamil movie Viswasam which was a highly-anticipated movie has unfortunately not fulfilled the expectations of her fans till that level. The movie stars the famous actors Nayanthara and Ajith Kumar in the lead roles. Produced by Sathya Jyothi films and directed by Siva, the movie created a lot of curiosity among the fans as this time the actor Ajith and director Siva has integrated for the fourth time with this film. It was anticipated that both of them till now must have been familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses and must have knitted an interesting craft but the opposite happened. No such comfortability was seen in the movie.

Originally, the film was promoted as an emotional family entertainer but it also includes a flick ranging from sentimental drama to incredible action scenes. In the movie, Ajith depicts the role of Thooku Dorai, who is a don and a rescuer of a village called Koduvilarpatti and the whole of the story revolves around Ajith only.

India Today further rated 2.5 stars to the film and reported that the poorly-written dialogues and improper screenplay further runs the script and could not provide justice to it. The movie also contains a lot of comic scenes but unfortunately could not manage to make their audience laugh. Further Indian Express also concluded giving 2 stars to the film.

