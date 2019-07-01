Thala Ajith's Viswasam that released earlier this year in January has now taken the top spot as the highest grossing Tamil film of all time, overtaking Prabhas' Baahubali 2. Read the article to know more.

Earlier this year, Thala Ajith’s Viswasam took theatres by storm and noticeably outgrossed Rajnikanth’s Petta which was released at around the same time. After a brief struggle, the Viswasam has managed to blow the film out of the water, becoming the highest grossing Tamil film of all time.

The action-drama film which was directed and written by Siva, who recently helmed the 2017 film, Vivegam. The cast includes Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, and Anika among others. The film first screened in cinemas on January 10, 2019.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: the conclusion garnered international acclaim from fans and critics alike and earned Rs.1.8 crore. However, Viswasam managed to overtake the film and become the highest grossing Tamil film.

The film is set in a small village and revolves around the character Thookunduria a kind gangster from Madurai and his lover Niranjana, a doctor. Once the couple bears a child, the mother expresses concern over Durai’s penchant for violence and how it would affect their daughter’s life. The film is a blend of a family drama intermingled with action-packed sequences.

After the success of this movie, actor Ajith Kumar will star in the upcoming remake of the Bollywood film, Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is titled Nerkonda Paarvai and is set to hit theatres this independence day. the film is directed by H Vinoth and the cast of the film include Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang alongside Thala Ajith who will dawn the leading role of a lawyer in the movie.

