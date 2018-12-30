Viswasam trailer: Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara's much-awaited film Viswasam trailer is out and has set the internet of fire. The film is going to be an action-packed film and the trailer has garnered more than 6 million views on the video-streaming platform YouTube and counting is running like an asteroid.

Viswasam trailer: The trailer of the much-awaited film Viswasam’s trailer is out and has set the internet of fire. Tollywood star Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara’s latest film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2019, reports. As per the trailer, the film is going to be an action-packed blockbuster. The trailer gives big hopes as actor Ajith looks super stylish and his swag with powerful dialogues will surely drag the audience to the theatres.

The Viswasam trailer has garnered more than 6 million views on the video-streaming platform YouTube and counting is running like an asteroid. In the trailer, the villain, Jagpathi Babu says he is the hero of his story, on which Ajith laughs and explains to him that how a villain looks like. The film waggly revolves around Ajith and Jagbathi’s fight for a piece of land and at the end of the trailer, the superstar is calling the other man to ‘meet one on one’.

Interestingly, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta and NTR’s biopics are also releasing at the same time, around Pongal. And an interesting battle between the Superstar and Megastars are expected to spice up the festive season.

Here is the trailer of the film Viswasam:

