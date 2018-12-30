Viswasam trailer: The trailer of the much-awaited film Viswasam is released and the netizens are praising it. Viswasam is written and directed by Siva and bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. The trailer of the film has garnered 7.4 million views on YouTube and number is running like an asteroid.

Viswasam trailer: The trailer of the south superstar Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara’s upcoming film Viswasam’s has taken the internet by storm. Viswasam is written and directed by Siva and bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. According to the reports, the film is scheduled to release around Pongal 2019 and the trailer has garnered thousands of likes and millions of views on the video streaming site YouTube. The first look Viswasam was released on August 23, 2018, and now the trailer is out, which receiving a great response from the audience.

The trailer of the film shows Ajith and Jagbathi’s fight for a piece for land and at the end of the trailer, the superstar is calling the other man to ‘meet one on one’. Netizens are praising the trailer of the film on social media sites Twitter and Facebook. Actor Rahul Dev praised the trailer of the film on micro-blogging site Twitter saying, “Thala fare for all his fans! Get ready for Pongal guys👊 The #ViswasamTrailer.”

#ViswasamTrailer Has Surpassed Whopping 1 Million+ Likes On YouTube in 6 hrs and 55Mins..🏆 ALL TIME RECORD In Indian Cinema History..🎉

__________________ Real Time Views/Likes:

LIKES 🎋1,000,123

VIEWS 🎋9,287,800#ViswasamTrailerHits1MLikes — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 30, 2018

Like old wine, @immancomposer annans songs are becoming mass hit everyday. BGM nichayam therikka vittu irupaar! we are seeing a glimpse of it in the trailer! #ViswasamTrailer — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 30, 2018

【 OFFICIAL NEWS 】#ViswasamTrailer Smashed 1M Likes Within 415 Mins 🎉 NEW RECORD for INDIAN CINEMA 😎#ViswasamTrailerHits1MLikes pic.twitter.com/loKOPUfGD8 — Ajith Fans Madurai (@AjithFC_Mdu) December 30, 2018

