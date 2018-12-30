Viswasam trailer: The trailer of the south superstar Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara’s upcoming film Viswasam’s has taken the internet by storm. Viswasam is written and directed by Siva and bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. According to the reports, the film is scheduled to release around Pongal 2019 and the trailer has garnered thousands of likes and millions of views on the video streaming site YouTube. The first look Viswasam was released on August 23, 2018, and now the trailer is out, which receiving a great response from the audience.
The trailer of the film shows Ajith and Jagbathi’s fight for a piece for land and at the end of the trailer, the superstar is calling the other man to ‘meet one on one’. Netizens are praising the trailer of the film on social media sites Twitter and Facebook. Actor Rahul Dev praised the trailer of the film on micro-blogging site Twitter saying, “Thala fare for all his fans! Get ready for Pongal guys👊 The #ViswasamTrailer.”
