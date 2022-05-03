After spotting the description for his film The Kashmir Files on Wikipedia, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Vivek Agnihotri, a filmmaker, has taken issue with the Wikipedia description of his film The Kashmir Files. The film was labelled as a “fictional” story by an internet encyclopaedia, which infuriated Vivek.

He shared a screenshot of the page and wrote, “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more.” The Wikipedia entry mentions that the film ‘presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus’ and that it ‘depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is considered to be widely inaccurate’.