Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Vivek Agnihotri Shares Behind The Scenes From India-Bangladesh Border For His Upcoming Movie ‘The Delhi Files’

Agnihotri’s intense research started from day one of the COVID lockdown. He traveled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s research for his upcoming film The Delhi Files is in full swing. The filmmaker is leaving no stone unturned as he dives deep into every aspect of the subject to bring its realities to the audience, as he always does with his films.

Recently, the filmmaker visited the India-Bangladesh border as part of his research. He shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from his visit and revealed the insights he gathered from interviewing people on the Indian side of the border.

MUST READ: Why Did Kim Kardashian Visit Menendez Brothers In Prison Amid Netflix’s Series Backlash?

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share the BTS pictures from his visit to the India-Bangladesh border and wrote:

“January 2024: Indo -Bangladesh border: Six months ago, we were interviewing people on the Indian side of the Indian-Bangladesh Border for the research of my next film #TheDelhiFiles. I found these villagers were more aware of Bangladesh politics than Indian. They knew that a revolt was going to take place against Haseena. And they were all supportive for it. On this border it’s almost impossible to determine who is Indian and who isn’t. All the motifs of Hindu culture are slowly diminishing.”

He added, “Looks like there still exist ‘Two Indias’ within India. That’s what ‘forced demography change’ does to a region: Two nations. Two constitutions. West Bengal is very vulnerable and the current government exploits ‘demography change’ to their advantage by making vote banks out of them. One reason why she was so against CAA & NRC. Political violence has become the main money making industry of Bengal. #TheDelhiFiles #Research”

He immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research, studying through thousands of research pages, archives articles and books.

ALSO READ: Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know     

Piyush Goyal Opens Invest India Office In S’pore

Hezbollah Launches Unprecedented Attack On Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

Vodafone Idea Signs $3.6B 4G Deal With Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

Israel Shuts Down Al Jazeera Bureau In Ramallah

BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

Coldplay India Tour: Chris Martin Adds Third Show For Mumbai After Massive Demand

Emily Blunt Recalls How Her Kids Reacted To Her Role In The Devil Wears Prada

What Is Veganism? Halle Bailey Recalls Ditching Her Vegan Diet After 13 Years For Pregnancy Cravings

‘I Got A Chance To See….,’ Recalls Usher In An Old Interview While Talking About Diddy’s Wild Parties

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

