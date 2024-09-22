Vivek Agnihotri Shares Behind The Scenes From India-Bangladesh Border For His Upcoming Movie ‘The Delhi Files’

Agnihotri’s intense research started from day one of the COVID lockdown. He traveled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s research for his upcoming film The Delhi Files is in full swing. The filmmaker is leaving no stone unturned as he dives deep into every aspect of the subject to bring its realities to the audience, as he always does with his films.

Recently, the filmmaker visited the India-Bangladesh border as part of his research. He shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from his visit and revealed the insights he gathered from interviewing people on the Indian side of the border.

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share the BTS pictures from his visit to the India-Bangladesh border and wrote:

“January 2024: Indo -Bangladesh border: Six months ago, we were interviewing people on the Indian side of the Indian-Bangladesh Border for the research of my next film #TheDelhiFiles. I found these villagers were more aware of Bangladesh politics than Indian. They knew that a revolt was going to take place against Haseena. And they were all supportive for it. On this border it’s almost impossible to determine who is Indian and who isn’t. All the motifs of Hindu culture are slowly diminishing.”

He added, “Looks like there still exist ‘Two Indias’ within India. That’s what ‘forced demography change’ does to a region: Two nations. Two constitutions. West Bengal is very vulnerable and the current government exploits ‘demography change’ to their advantage by making vote banks out of them. One reason why she was so against CAA & NRC. Political violence has become the main money making industry of Bengal. #TheDelhiFiles #Research”

Agnihotri’s intense research started from day one of the COVID lockdown. He traveled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film.

He immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research, studying through thousands of research pages, archives articles and books.