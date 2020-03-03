Qayamat Ki Raat actor, Vivek Dahiya complimented the army chiefs of India on the National Defence Day and also promoted his upcoming web series, state of siege 26/11 in his tweet.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Vivek Dahiya is all set to make his debut in the web series through a patriotic action web series, state of siege 26/11. Vivek Dahiya who is well known for portraying the role of Rajvardhan Suryavanshi in Qayamat Ki Raat will be seen in performing a different genre in this series. This proves that the actor can step into the shoes of any character given to him.

Recently, on the National Defence Day, Vivek Dahiya shared a heartwarming message through his tweet by honoring the real heroes of India and also promoted his upcoming web series, state of siege 26/11 in the same tweet. In his tweet, he wrote that the army men on the borders of India are the real heroes of the country and he is overwhelmed by becoming one of them in his upcoming web series.

Vivek Dahiya also added in his tweet that no other men can think of leaving their family and friends on account of saving the country from the terrorist and militants. The actor will be seen playing the role of Captain Rohit Bagga in his web series state of siege 26/11. The show is going to be premiered on March 20, 2020 and the official trailer has been launched of the series.

Talk about a Hero and the men who put their lives on the line for our country are the real HEROES! I'm proud to be playing one myself in my upcoming project, State of Siege and what a journey it has been. pic.twitter.com/QWl4TBtBDC — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) March 3, 2020

No one can imagine the amount of strength these men need to leave their loved ones behind and fight for our nation!

.#NationalDefenceDay — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) March 3, 2020

The series, state of siege 26/11 is basically based on the 26/11 terror attack that happened in India and it also displays how the pride of India, army men and policemen fought against the terrorist. The series claims to tell the untold stories of the NSG’s heroic deeds, Vivek Dahiya leaves no chance to promote his upcoming series on any platform. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on his Instagram profile because of his versatile acting skills and charming looks.

