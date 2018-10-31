Popular television actor Vivek Dahiya, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus's supernatural daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat got injured on the sets of the show while shooting for an upcoming promo, according to media reports. His fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Popular television actor Vivek Dahiya, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’s supernatural daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat got injured on the sets of the show while shooting for an upcoming promo, according to media reports. The news of Vivek meeting with an accident started doing rounds on social media soon after his wife and telly actress Divyanka Tripathi in one of her Instagram stories spoke about how he got injured and was taken to the hospital.

According to sources, Vivek Dahiya, who got severely injured during the shoot was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was given stitches and was asked to take bed rest for some time. Vivek Dahiya is currently seen playing the role of Rajvardhan Singh Sooryavanshi (Raj) in Qayamat Ki Raat. The show has been topping the TRP charts and Vivek has been time and again praised for his performance in the show.

Vivek Dahiya is married to television queen Divyanka Tripathi who plays the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as even Vivek was a part of the show and they eventually fell in love and tied the knot 2 years ago. Vivek Dahiya has featured in a number of television shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, among many others.

His fans are hoping that he is better and are praying for his speedy recovery.

