Recently, Vivek Dahiya was asked to stop the use of the China-based application Tik Tok, in response to it, Vivek wrote a strong note and posted it on his Instagram account. Read the article to know more and check out his post as well.

The television hunk Vivek Dahiya shared a very open and bold post. He was asked to not use the Chinese based Tik Tok app in the pandemic. In the post, he expressed his views on not using the Chinese app Tik Tok as the virus COVID-19 came from that nation. Vivek penned down everything in a very unfiltered manner and wrote what he actually feels about the question. All the people are playing a blame game right now and are blaming China for the coronavirus, which might be right as well but one must read what Dahiya said about this virus scare.

The star importantly stated that the virus doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste, color, creed or nationality, it can attack anyone. He said that even the Tik Tok makers are not responsible for spreading the virus in any way. In a very straightforward way, he said that just because the Tik Tok app is made in China it does not have to be banned or not used. He also said that China has always been a manufacturer of products worldwide but none of those products, applications or anything of China is responsible for the spread of the COVID-19.

Vivek also said that all those who are suggesting to close the app Tik Tok as it is made in china then the mobile phone which most of us are using is also made in china. On average if we see then 7 out of 10 products in a household are china made. China is a worldwide manufacturer and one cannot ignore all the things developed by that nation. He also added that he is pretty sure that the makers of the app Tik Tok are not responsible for the spread of coronavirus. In the end, he asked others views on it.

