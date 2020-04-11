Recently Vivek Dahiya shared a video of him, in which he has recreated an iconic Madhubala scene. He even said that it is one of his dream which can never come true. Read the article and check out the video.

One of the very famous actors in the Television industry, Vivek Dahiya recreated an iconic scene that had the evergreen actress Madhubala in it. Vivek called the scene as one of his a dream which will never come true. Vivek shared a post on his Instagram account, he shared a video and wrote the caption of the video as there are very few people who leave their legacies behind and they live through their work even beyond their times.

He even wrote in the caption that it is one of his dreams to work with Madhubala Ji and be her hero which will never come true. Dahiya has always been a big fan of all the iconic actresses from her time and e as even tried his bit to become Madhubala’s hero. Vivek is a fan of black and white cinema as that was the time when Bollywood got some of its great actors and actresses.This is the reason he loves Madhubala so much.

On a personal front, Vivek was seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, he garnered a lot of attention from the people during the show. While shooting for the show he fell in love with the lead actress Divyanka Tripathi and soon after it they tied the knot. The duo looks very adorable and is happily married. They are also seen taking tours and trips together.

