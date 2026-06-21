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Home > Entertainment News > Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys With Divyanka Tripathi: ‘I’ve Never Felt…’

Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys With Divyanka Tripathi: ‘I’ve Never Felt…’

This Father’s Day is unlike any other for television actor Vivek Dahiya. Just weeks after welcoming twin boys with wife Divyanka Tripathi, the actor is navigating sleepless nights, diaper duties and a profound shift in priorities.

Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys (Photo:X)
Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 17:55 IST

Many parents describe an instant emotional connection when they first see their child. For Dahiya, the experience was slightly different. The actor was present in the operating theatre during the delivery and witnessed the entire process. While he held his newborn sons in his arms, he says the emotional realisation took time to arrive. It was only hours later, as the babies rested in their cots, that the magnitude of the moment truly struck him.

The turning point came when he heard them cry. That instinctive reaction surprised even him. The actor recalls immediately waking up and rushing toward the babies, realising for the first time how deeply protective he felt. The experience, he says, marked the beginning of a completely different phase of life.

How Has Fatherhood Changed Vivek Dahiya’s Perspective?

According to Dahiya, becoming a parent has brought a dramatic shift in priorities. The actor says he now views family as the centre of his world. Professional ambitions, while still important, have temporarily taken a back seat as he focuses on supporting both his children and Divyanka during the early days of parenthood. To make that possible, he has chosen to step away from work for the time being.

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Several projects reportedly came his way in recent weeks, but Dahiya declined them, deciding instead to dedicate his time to his growing family. His decision reflects a wider conversation about involved fatherhood, something that remains relatively uncommon in the entertainment industry, where demanding schedules often keep actors away from home.

What Has He Learned During The First Few Weeks Of Parenting?

The adjustment has been filled with surprises. Known for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness-focused routine, Dahiya admits that even finding time for a workout now feels like a challenge. Yet he appears to be embracing every aspect of the experience. The actor says he has already learned how to change diapers and swaddle the babies, tasks that many new fathers often leave to others.

More importantly, he has discovered a side of himself he never knew existed. For someone who previously considered himself impatient and restless, fatherhood has introduced a new sense of calm. Spending hours with his sons has helped him develop patience and attentiveness, qualities he says have emerged naturally over the past two weeks. Like many new parents, he has also found joy in the smallest moments, even the less glamorous ones.

Why Did Fatherhood Remind Him Of His Late Father?

Among the most emotional moments of the journey so far has been a connection to his own childhood. Dahiya lost his father several years ago, but parenthood has unexpectedly brought back memories of him. The actor recently found himself speaking to his sons in a playful tone. His mother immediately recognised it and pointed out that it was exactly how his father used to speak to him as a child.

The observation left Dahiya emotional. What surprised him most was that he had not consciously remembered those interactions. Yet somehow, the memories had remained stored away, resurfacing naturally when he became a father himself. It was a reminder of how parenting traditions often pass from one generation to another, even when people are unaware of it.

What Does Vivek Dahiya Think About Paternity Leave In India?

The actor believes the conversation around paternity leave deserves greater attention. Having witnessed the physical and emotional demands of motherhood firsthand, Dahiya argues that fathers need to be actively present during the early stages of parenting. He believes emotional support for new mothers cannot be outsourced and that fathers have responsibilities that extend far beyond financial provision.

His views reflect a growing shift among younger parents who increasingly see childcare as a shared responsibility rather than one traditionally assigned to mothers.

A New Chapter For One Of Television’s Favourite Couples

For now, Father’s Day celebrations remain low-key. Dahiya says he does not yet feel ready to celebrate himself as a father. Instead, he hopes that years from now, when his sons are old enough to look back on their childhood, they will decide whether he deserves that honour. Until then, the actor seems content embracing the chaos, exhaustion and joy that come with raising two newborns. And if the past two weeks are any indication, Vivek Dahiya’s most meaningful role may have just begun.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists Leaked? Reports Claim Rohit Shetty’s Show Has Entered Its Final Phase

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Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys With Divyanka Tripathi: ‘I’ve Never Felt…’
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Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys With Divyanka Tripathi: ‘I’ve Never Felt…’
Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys With Divyanka Tripathi: ‘I’ve Never Felt…’
Vivek Dahiya Says Fatherhood Has Changed His Priorities As He Welcomes Twin Boys With Divyanka Tripathi: ‘I’ve Never Felt…’
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