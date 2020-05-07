Actor Vivek Oberoi extends support to more than 5,000 daily wage workers. The actor says labours are struggling to get daily essentials. Vivek is closely working with Support Aid & Assist The Helpless – SAATH and funds will be transferred to labours bank accounts.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has extended his helping hands to 5,000 daily wage workers who are bearing the brunt due to lockdown across the country. The initiative has been taken by Fintech start-up Financepeer founder, Rohit Gajbhiye and Vivek with an aim to help labourers who are struggling to get basic necessities. \

Vivek said, stranded workers are struggling to acquire daily essentials–rent, food, water for their families, so observing their problem they decided to support more than 5,000 families.

Further added, Vivek said Under Support Aid & Assist The Helpless – SAATH initiative the fund will be transferred to their respective bank accounts to meet their basic needs. The SAATH team has also taken the initiative to the public, where people on social media can also become part of it and can create an impact in the time of coronavirus crisis.

Vivek Oberoi, along with CPAA, is providing shelter and emergency supplies to 1200+ cancer kids from poor families affected by the COVID pandemic. Support them at https://t.co/ZfnsoVSv3U@vivekoberoi @CPAAIndia #Indiafightscovid19 pic.twitter.com/yMKhiLodq2 — Milaap (@milaapdotorg) May 5, 2020

@milaapdotorg Thank you all the valuable donors for your support. With your support we could manage to distribute grocery kits to the more than 100+ daily wagers, adivasi families, farmers, fishermen, lonely widows, senior citizens miserably affected by Covid19 lock down. pic.twitter.com/CFQm1YuNFB — CFTI (@CFTI10) May 5, 2020

The extension of the lockdown led to more people being in desperate need of food. Families have been skipping meals to ensure they don't run out of food. Support them at https://t.co/IjedEV1SYX#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #lockdown #help pic.twitter.com/Bcag9Qy7PE — Milaap (@milaapdotorg) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor also posted informative videos, appealing to people to follow social distancing and stay at home, as this is the only measure all can take to avoid getting contact with the deadly virus. His father, Suresh Oberoi also requested people to stand solidarity and do their part as the responsible citizen of India.

Talking about India’s growing number of cases, it has now crossed the 50,000 mark. According to the Health Ministry of India, the total tally cases now at 52,952 with a while death toll reaches at 1,783. Maharashtra continues counted in the worst-hit state with 14, 541 cases, While, Gujarat holds second place with 5,804 cases and Delhi with 4,898 cases.

