Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been slammed for sharing a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the meme, Vivek can be seen comparing Aishwarya's dating life to Indian General Elections and drags in Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Sonam Kapoor has called the meme disgusting and classless.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film PM Narendra Modi biopic, is leaving no opportunity to promote the film. More than his films, the actor has often made headlines for controversies and this time is no different. The actor recently shared a meme on his Twitter account regarding his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai and compared her personal life to Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The meme shared by Vivek Oberoi features Aishwarya alongside Salman Khan in the first picture titled as Opinion Poll, she alongside Vivek Oberoi in the second picture titled as Exit Poll and the last one features her alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan titled as Result. Sharing the meme on his profile, Vivek captioned “creative! No politics here..just life”.

Needless to say, social media along with several Bollywood personalities are not impressed with Vivek Oberoi’s sarcasm and has invited the fury of many on Twitter. Slamming Vivek Oberoi’s post, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took a stand for Aishwarya Rai and called it disgusting and classless.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Vivek Oberoi’s meme:

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

At least this man should have thought 10,000 times before dragging a minor into it.. Shame on you Mr @vivekoberoi #VivekOberoi — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019

Brother with all due respect…. this is not Good, delete it ryt now…. I have been ur supporter but this is Bad…Genuinely Bad… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 20, 2019

How cheap a person can b … @vivekoberoi thinks after his film on #Modi he is reincarnation of #Modi

Look at the level of disrespect for women @SalmanKhanHolic don't u think he has crossed limits @SrBachchan it's disrespect to any women — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 20, 2019

Get over it. This meme isn't about you and you know it well. Your disguised and sly attempt of popularizing this crass graphic on aishwarya can only fool some dumb folks here. Jerk! — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) May 20, 2019

That's quite in bad taste… Show some respect for women ! — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019

Shameful .. shows lack of class .. too much to expect an apology even .. — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) May 20, 2019

Plz. Don't spread this pics its demeaning to a woman N a torture to her child too.. Plz a humble request — RiA (@RiaRevealed) May 20, 2019

Distasteful. Move on Mr. Oberoi https://t.co/BbLskLUoLh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) May 20, 2019

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi is currently promoting his upcoming film PM Narendra Modi biopic. Days before the film release, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of the film today. Based on the life of current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi biopic is slated for a release on May 24 and will clash with Arjun Kapoor’s film India’s Most Wanted. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, recently walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App