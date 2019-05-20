Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film PM Narendra Modi biopic, is leaving no opportunity to promote the film. More than his films, the actor has often made headlines for controversies and this time is no different. The actor recently shared a meme on his Twitter account regarding his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai and compared her personal life to Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
The meme shared by Vivek Oberoi features Aishwarya alongside Salman Khan in the first picture titled as Opinion Poll, she alongside Vivek Oberoi in the second picture titled as Exit Poll and the last one features her alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan titled as Result. Sharing the meme on his profile, Vivek captioned “creative! No politics here..just life”.
Needless to say, social media along with several Bollywood personalities are not impressed with Vivek Oberoi’s sarcasm and has invited the fury of many on Twitter. Slamming Vivek Oberoi’s post, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took a stand for Aishwarya Rai and called it disgusting and classless.
Take a look at how social media is reacting to Vivek Oberoi’s meme:
On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi is currently promoting his upcoming film PM Narendra Modi biopic. Days before the film release, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of the film today. Based on the life of current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi biopic is slated for a release on May 24 and will clash with Arjun Kapoor’s film India’s Most Wanted. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, recently walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019.