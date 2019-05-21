Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has issued an apology on his Twitter account for sharing a controversial meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Vivek Oberoi has also deleted the meme. The meme featured Aishwarya Rai alongside Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

A day after sharing a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is being mercilessly slammed on social media has issued an apology on his official Twitter account. He has also deleted the controversial tweet. In his tweet, Vivek said that sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless might not seem the same to others. He has spent 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls and he cannot even think of disrespecting any women ever.

The actor added that if one woman feels offended by the meme then remedial action must be taken. Deleting his tweet, Vivek extended his apologies. In an interaction with a news agency, the actor had yesterday said that people are telling him to apologise. He has no issue in apologising but he doesn’t know what he has done wrong. He added that he doesn’t think he has done anything wrong. Somebody tweeted a meme and he just laughed at it.

The meme shared by Vivek Oberoi also featured Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. It compared Aishwarya’s personal life to Indian General Elections’s exit polls. After Vivek shared the meme on his Twitter account, the actor got trolled mercilessly and many Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar among many others slammed the actor.

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies🙏🏻 tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the upcoming film PM Narendra Modi biopic. Helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Suresh Oberoi, Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit and Archana Manish, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on May 24, 2019, and will clash with Arjun Kapoor’s film India’s Most Wanted.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App