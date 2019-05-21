Vivek Oberoi meme controversy: After sparking controversy by sharing a controversial meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been slammed by celebrities as well as social media users left, right and centre. He has also been issued notices by the National Commission Of Women (NCW) and Maharashtra State Commission Of Women (MSCW). However, the actor thinks he has not done anything wrong.
In his recent interaction with a news agency, Vivek said that people have been saying that he should offer an apology. He has no problem in apologising but he doesn’t know what he has done wrong. He will apologise if he has done something wrong. But, he doesn’t think that he has done anything wrong. Vivek stated someone made a meme and he just laughed at it. He doesn’t understand why people are making a huge issue.
He further added that everyone has an issue except the people who are in the meme. People don’t go to work and rather start politics on non-issues. Vivek emphasised that they couldn’t stop his film PM Narendra Modi biopic so now they are trying this. Reacting to the notices received by NCW and MSCW, Vivek said that he is waiting for them. He would like to meet them and explain himself because he doesn’t think he has done anything wrong.
After Vivek Oberoi tweeted the meme, Sonam Kapoor called it disgusting and classless. Responding to her comment, Vivek has advised Sonam to not overact in her films and not overreact on social media. He added that he has been working for women empowerment since the past 10 years and he doesn’t think the meme is hurting anyone’s sentiments. Along with Sonam Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Urmila Matondkar and Kriti Kharbanda have also slammed the PM Narendra Modi actor for the tweet.
Here’s how celebrities reacted to Vivek Oberoi’s meme: