Vivek Oberoi meme controversy: In response to the backlash received on social media, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has said that he doesn't think that he has done anything wrong. He also reacted to Sonam Kapoor's comment calling his meme on Aishwarya Rai disgusting and classless.

Vivek Oberoi meme controversy: After sparking controversy by sharing a controversial meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been slammed by celebrities as well as social media users left, right and centre. He has also been issued notices by the National Commission Of Women (NCW) and Maharashtra State Commission Of Women (MSCW). However, the actor thinks he has not done anything wrong.

In his recent interaction with a news agency, Vivek said that people have been saying that he should offer an apology. He has no problem in apologising but he doesn’t know what he has done wrong. He will apologise if he has done something wrong. But, he doesn’t think that he has done anything wrong. Vivek stated someone made a meme and he just laughed at it. He doesn’t understand why people are making a huge issue.

He further added that everyone has an issue except the people who are in the meme. People don’t go to work and rather start politics on non-issues. Vivek emphasised that they couldn’t stop his film PM Narendra Modi biopic so now they are trying this. Reacting to the notices received by NCW and MSCW, Vivek said that he is waiting for them. He would like to meet them and explain himself because he doesn’t think he has done anything wrong.

Vivek Oberoi: People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it. pic.twitter.com/d7z5362rwr — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Vivek Oberoi: I don't know why people are making a huge issue out of it. Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed on it&I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks at you, you should not take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/Ak23Slw8vr — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

V Oberoi: Those in the meme don't have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme, people are I be put behind bars too. They couldn't stop my film, now they are trying this. https://t.co/SxQehFDWFe — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Vivek Oberoi on notices by National Commission for Women & Maharashtra State Commission for Women: I'm waiting for National Commission for Women, State Commission for Women. I'd like to meet them, I'll also like to explain myself because I don't think I have done anything wrong. pic.twitter.com/yeqRFu6B1Y — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Vivek Oberoi speaks on Sonam Kapoor's reaction to his tweet (on exit polls), "…Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I've been working in women empowerment for 10 yrs now. I don't think this is hurting anyone's sentiments" pic.twitter.com/pOWAwO29N6 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

After Vivek Oberoi tweeted the meme, Sonam Kapoor called it disgusting and classless. Responding to her comment, Vivek has advised Sonam to not overact in her films and not overreact on social media. He added that he has been working for women empowerment since the past 10 years and he doesn’t think the meme is hurting anyone’s sentiments. Along with Sonam Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Urmila Matondkar and Kriti Kharbanda have also slammed the PM Narendra Modi actor for the tweet.

Here’s how celebrities reacted to Vivek Oberoi’s meme:

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Dear @vivekoberoi, never expected such tweet from u. The trolls may go to any extent and make memes but u as a responsible celebrity should be careful of hurting anyone's dignity. Would request u to apologize and delete the tweet. https://t.co/lfJgWiWphF — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 20, 2019

Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl. — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 20, 2019

