PM Narendra Modi critic movie review: Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi finally released on Friday May 24, 2019, and movie critics have given their review regarding the movie. From discussing the plot of the movie to Vivek Oberoi's acting performance, the critics have given a detailed analysis of the movie.

PM Narendra Modi critic movie review: Vivek Oberoi-strarrer PM Narendra Modi, which stirred a lot of controversies and hype, finally released on Friday, May 24 after the conclusion of the general elections 2019. Much before the release of the movie, the film which was announced surprisingly was considered as a propaganda of the Bhartiya Janta party for the upcoming elections and was repetitively put on hold for the release. Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie is starred by Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Anjan Srivastav, Darshan Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Rajendra Gupta, Boman Irani.

Vivek Oberoi-starrer successfully garnered a lot of attention and created a lot of curiosity around the movie for its intriguing plot. While several a hard-core followers of the leader was waiting to receive a green signal still there are some movie buffs who are sceptical regarding the movie to watch. Thus, before planning to watch the film, it’s better to have a look at the review of the movie which can be a deciding factor.

Film critic, Shubhra Gupta from The Indian Express has found no wrongs in it. She writes that the film offers up no debatable points, no what-ifs, no grey areas. The movie has not even showcase any elements of ‘hindutva’, only ‘Hinduism’. As a biopic, it inhabits muddled, post-truth territory. As a hagiography, it’s genuflecting at the altar of the man. It’s perfect, uncritical, unquestioning, high on rhetoric. Further stating about the movie, Shubhro Gupta writes that in every moment, the movie has been directed in a manner where the viewer will be left in awe of its subject, man and boy, as it tracks Narendra Damadordas

Taking Times Now critic’s review into account, the critic Anusha Iyengar thinks the movie could have impressed her if it would have had a good script and writing. She writes that there is no need to blame the actors for a weak writing and bad script, as it lacks continuity.

At one point, the narration gives out a vibe of a strong partnership between PM Modi and Amit Shah’ but their camaraderie does not get the attention which they deserved of. The cameras refuse to give any other supporting characters enough screen time. There are several scenes that are OTT and are absolutely unnecessary.

In case you are a staunch follower of the leader, you might praise the movie. However, if someone who is searching for a good content, you will leave the theatres with disappointed faces. The critic gives 2 out of five stars.

Deccan Chronicle’s critic Mayur Sanap has categorised the movie under a not impressive bracket. She writes that the screenplay is pedestrian and the acting, including Vivek Oberoi, is unmemorable.

While talking about the heavy prosthetics on his face, one can say Vivek Oberoi as an actor is praiseworthy and no doubt it is the best film of his life. As an actor, he has successfully formed an alignment of the emotional characterisation in the movie but due to the loose structure of the film, Oberoi’s performance suffers as a result.

