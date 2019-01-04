A few hours ago, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to broke the news and confirmed that it will be Vivek Oberoi who will essay the role of PM Modi in the film. The film is titled as PM Narendra Modi and will be helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Sandip S Singh.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh… First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019… Filming starts mid-Jan 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

As the movie is based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so the title best suited for the movie is “PM Narendra Modi”. The first look poster of the movie would be released on this Monday, which is January 7. This is a great chance for Vivek Oberoi to silence critics if he justifies the role he is playing in the movie. The time can only tell if Vivek role will justify the image of on-screen PM Modi.

