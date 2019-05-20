Vivek Oberoi unveils new poster of PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi unveiled a new poster of PM Narendra Modi biopic. The Movie Narendra Modi Biopic was initially supposed to release on April 5, however, its release had been deferred to May 24 due to political circumstances.

Vivek Oberoi unveils new poster of PM Narendra Modi biopic: As the release date of the Narendra Modi biopic inches closer, Vivek Oberoi who plays the role of the Prime minter in the movie took to his official Twitter handle to unveil a brand new poster from the film. In the poster, Vivek Oberoi is seen in a turban and blowing through a shell.

The actor’s uncanny resemblance to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aroused curiosity among fans, who are eagerly waiting for the star to play the beloved politician on screen. The Movie Narendra Modi Biopic was initially supposed to release on April 5, however, its release had been deferred to May 24 due to political circumstances.

To share the poster of the film, Bollywood actor mostly know for his funny roles Shreyas Talpade took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster as well as give his best wishes to Vivek Oberoi’s new film. He wrote My bestest of wishes to my dear friend to @vivekoberoi @omungkumar @officialsandipssingh and the entire cast and crew of #PMNarendraModi. Wishing them all the luck for this magnum opus🙌🏻 I am sure it is here to break all records🙏🏻 Go watch it in cinemas this Friday!

If you haven’t seen the poster yet, take a look at it here:

Well, this isn’t all, makers had released a video from the film where they showed how Vivek Oberoi went into Narendra Modi’s character and how much makeup he had to apply on for the role. In the video, it was revealed that the actor could not shoot for more than 6 hours with the prosthetics and it took around 5 or 6 hours to apply them on his face.

Watch video here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic has been produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

