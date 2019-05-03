PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi has got a release date. After being surrounded by a myriad of controversies, PM Narendra Modi biopic will now release after Lok Sabha Election results on May 24. The film will clash with Arjun Kapoor's film India's Most Wanted.

Vivek Oberoi’ film PM Narendra Modi has finally got a release date. Earlier slated to hit the silver screens on April 5 and then April 11, the film will now finally release on May 24. Announcing the new release date, Film producer Sandip Ssingh said that they abide by the law of the country. Keeping in mind the curiosity and excitement around the film, the makers of the film have decided to release the film a day after the Lok Sabha Election results.

Hoping for a smooth film release, Sandeep further added that a film will be promoted for only 4 days for the first time ever and he hopes that nobody will have any problem with the film now. Despite receiving a green signal from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Election Commission had earlier stalled the release of the film.

Tracing the journey of PM Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi biopic has garnered criticism for being a propaganda film. Reacting to the flak, Filmmaker Omung Kumar had earlier said that film is not a propaganda film. There are people who release their films during Diwali and Eid and he is releasing it during elections because it is the right time for him.

Directed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, PM Narendra Modi biopic will witness Vivek Oberoi essaying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with Vivek Oberoi, the film also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar in prominent roles. The film will clash with Arjun Kapoor’s film India’s Most Wanted.

ताक़त से बड़ी हिम्मत होती है! ना रुकेंगे ना झुकेंगे 🇮🇳#PMNarendraModi the inspiration, the warrior, the legend! He never gives up and neither do we! Against all opposition,roadblocks and hurdles we will rise on 24th May to share our dream with you all! #DekhengeModiBiopic pic.twitter.com/EGultyTezI — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 3, 2019

