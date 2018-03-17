Hot and most beautiful Vividha Kirti is a famous Indian Tv actress. She has appeared in many TV serials. She got famous for her negative role of "Ambika" in the Tv serial. Vividha is not only an actress but also a very talented person. She has appeared in many modeling projects and she has also been working as a Choreographer. Vividha Kirti was recently seen on a Tv serial titled Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She is a complete fitness freak and loves to work out on regular basis. She also claimed a lot of fame from Tv series Ishqbaaz. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Vividha Kirti.

The hot and beautiful Vividha Kirti is a very popular name in the Indian Tv industry. She was born in Delhi and her dream of becoming actress took her to Mumbai. She is a very multi-talented person. She is love dancing and acting. Sexy Vividha Kirti becomes a popular name in the Indian TV industry after playing the negative role of Ambika in the Indian Tv series Uttaran. after her success in the serial, she started to get offers for many other serials. She then acted in many other serials including Ishqbaaz and was last seen in the series titled Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

Vividha Kirti after completing her graduation she took choreography as a profession and therefore specialized in this field. She is not only good at acting but she has also claimed her name in the field of modelling and choreography. She is also a famous choreographer and a model. Talking about her personal life, she is a fitness freak. Vividha Kirti keeps herself fit and healthy. She makes sure to look perfect all the time. She has a got beautiful eyes and she has also got a photogenic face. She recently got marries with her childhood friend Varun, who is also a Dubai based choreographer. She is also giving the couple goals by posting the wedding pictures with her husband on social media. She follows the latest style and dressing trends. She has got many followers on her social media. She keeps on updating her latest pictures related to her holidays and trips.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Vividha Kirti:

Hot Vividha Kirti looking gorgeous in her floral outfit

Vividha Kirti looking sizzling hot in her white shirt

Vividha Kirti bewitching with her beautiful eyes

Vividha Kirti in her seductive avatar

Vividha Kirti teasing with her naughty expressions

Vividha Kirti beautiful selfies give us a selfie goals

Vividha Kirti in a very enchanting looks

Vividha Kirtiseducing with her killer expressions

Alluring Vividha Kirti a picture worth watching

Sexy Vividha Kirti giving a million dollar smile

#nautanki #chennaiexpress #feel 😜😋 A post shared by Vividha Kirti (@vividhakirti) on May 15, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

