The hot and beautiful Vividha Kirti is a very popular name in the Indian Tv industry. She was born in Delhi and her dream of becoming actress took her to Mumbai. She is a very multi-talented person. She is love dancing and acting. Sexy Vividha Kirti becomes a popular name in the Indian TV industry after playing the negative role of Ambika in the Indian Tv series Uttaran. after her success in the serial, she started to get offers for many other serials. She then acted in many other serials including Ishqbaaz and was last seen in the series titled Ishq Ka Rang Safed.
Vividha Kirti after completing her graduation she took choreography as a profession and therefore specialized in this field. She is not only good at acting but she has also claimed her name in the field of modelling and choreography. She is also a famous choreographer and a model. Talking about her personal life, she is a fitness freak. Vividha Kirti keeps herself fit and healthy. She makes sure to look perfect all the time. She has a got beautiful eyes and she has also got a photogenic face. She recently got marries with her childhood friend Varun, who is also a Dubai based choreographer. She is also giving the couple goals by posting the wedding pictures with her husband on social media. She follows the latest style and dressing trends. She has got many followers on her social media. She keeps on updating her latest pictures related to her holidays and trips.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Vividha Kirti:
