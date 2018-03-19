Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for India. Aamir has been signed for future brand and product communication initiatives of Vivo India, the company said in a statement. Aamir will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming products and a new TV commercial. Vivo is also associated with popular sports platforms such as Indian Premier League (IPL).

Perfectionist Aamir Khan is constantly in the news for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan but this time he is trending on Twitter for a completely different reason. Aamir, who celebrated his 53rd birthday last week, has partnered with Vivo, a leading mobile phone brand, for their advertisements, hence becoming their brand ambassador. #AamirWithVivo has been trending on and on off on Twitter and several tweets have been posted. Vivo announced the news with a tweet, “A man who’s more in every way. There’s nothing he Khan’t do. Welcome to the Vivo family. #MadeForMore #AamirWithVivo.” The video has a still of Aamir and the text reads as, “Aamir Khan is the new face of Vivo.”

Audiences are thrilled about the news. Vivo is a brand that is growing rapidly in India and has garnered a good amount of following in a short time. The brand was initially advertised by Ranveer Singh who propelled the brand to greater heights. The Padmaavat star has not made any statement about Aamir Khan replacing him. Khan has been signed for Vivo’s future brand and product communication initiatives in Vivo India, the company said in a statement. He will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming products and will feature in a new television commercial, it added.

ALSO READ: Raj Thackeray bashes Akshay Kumar, calls his movies government propaganda

He’s a man who always does more than what’s expected of him. Meet the new face of Vivo. Welcome to the family @aamir_khan. #MadeForMore #AamirWithVivo pic.twitter.com/FIleUFWHA6 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 19, 2018

ALSO READ: Race 3 first look: Salman Khan looks dapper holding a gun with killer expressions

Aamir debuted on Instagram on his birthday and his first post was a collage of his mother Zeenat Hussain’s picture. Aamir Khan left for Jodhpur over the weekend. Thugs Of Hindostan is currently being shot there. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. He had earlier made Dhoom 3 with Aamir and Katrina. Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for a Diwali release.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit to replace Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s Shiddat

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App