Women’s associations, led by All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), shouted slogans against RGV and burned his effigy at the GVMC Gandhi statue in the coastal city. Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP has also demanded a ban on the film, as state executive member, K Nagalakshmi, fil Recently, Ram Gopal Varma’s web series, Guns and Thighs also had full frontal nudity ed a complaint in Vijayawada with the Suryaraopet police.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming feature film, God, Sex and Truth has recently surrounded by a number of controversies. The film which features American adult star Mia Malkova has drawn the attention of several women who took to the streets in Visakhapatnam on Saturday and protested against the controversial filmmaker. Women’s associations, led by All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), shouted slogans against RGV and burned his effigy at the GVMC Gandhi statue in the coastal city. Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP has also demanded a ban on the film, as state executive member, K Nagalakshmi, fil Recently, Ram Gopal Varma’s web series, Guns and Thighs also had full frontal nudity ed a complaint in Vijayawada with the Suryaraopet police.

The Mahila Morcha leader wanted to know, “What was the message Varma would be giving to the youth in India with his dirty film.” The trailer, which was released on January 16 has Mia giving out bold statements about the adult film industry, a women’s sexual orientation and sexual preferences. She claims that sex is made by god and restrictions are made by humans and society and therefore she disagrees with the norms and wants to live her life her way. She says that it’s her choice if she wants to have sex with one person or many people. Mia says that could be is an aim whereas should be is a destination.

The short film will have explicit nude imagery which will showcase each and every part of Mia Malkova’s beautiful naked body in a never before seen magnifique. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma’s web series, Guns and Thighs also had full frontal nudity.