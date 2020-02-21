Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: VJ Andy recently bashed the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and said that it is more like a comedy show and has a confusing concept.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After becoming the heartthrob of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chhabra and is busy finding herself a groom. Though the contestants are enjoying the show, many fans on social media are disliking the concept of the show. Though the show is a complete package of entertainment as drama queen Shehnaaz Gill is there along with Sanskari playboy Paras Chhabra, it is the concept of the show which is confusing the viewers.

Apart from the audience, recently Bigg Boss ex-contestant VJ Andy, who is known for his impartial opinions, bashed the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and revealed that it is a comedy show rather than a match-making show and has a confusing concept. He added saying that the makers should have brought real and genuine people on the show for the Swaymar rather than the celebrities.

Now, this is not the first time, when Andy has been vocal about his opinions, he is quite active on social media and is known for letting his heart out with his tweets.

Take a look at the tweet:

#MujseShaadiKaroge is a comedy show where no one is gonna get married? Then why the title?

Why not just call it a comedy show? Very confusing concept.

Or better still get people in the show who actually wanna get married and be the matchmaker ? @ColorsTV are you listening? 🤪 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) February 20, 2020

Not just this, many fans have also signed a petition against the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as they want Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla to come together rather than other contestants. Overall, it will be interesting to see whether Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra get married in real or it is just for the sake of TRP.

