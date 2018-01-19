Kushal Srivastava's suspense-thriller Vodka Diaries, which features Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi, Rishi Bhutani, Sharib Hashmi, Herry Tangri has been released on January 19. The film is expected to earn Rs 75 lakh on the opening day as it has to compete with other big films such as Kaalakaandi, 1921, Mukkabaaz and Tiger Zinda Hai. It has been Written by Vaibhav Bajpai.

Suspense thriller Vodka diaries, which features Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi, Rishi Bhutani, Sharib Hashmi, Herry Tangri, Swati Rajput, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Rahul Kapoor and Antara Srivastava in prominent roles has finally hot the screens on January 19. The film which is made on the budget of Rs 7 crore is expected to earn Rs 75 lakh on opening day. The film is going to face tough competition from last week’s releases such as Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi, Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz and Zareen Khan-Karan Kundrra starrer 1921.

However, if the word of mouth is good, then the film is expected to mint Rs 5 crore on opening weekend. The trailer of Vodka diaries grabbed a lot of attention as it looked like a promising thriller featuring talented actors like Kay Kay Menon and Mandira Bedi with an edgy storyline. The film has been set in contemporary Manali. It has been Written by Vaibhav Bajpai and Directed by debutante Ad filmmaker Kushal Srivastava. This whole film was shot in just 20 days. The story of the film revolves around a club called Vodka Diaries, where few murders have happened and ACP Ashwini Dixit is investigating them.

It’s good news for all Kay Kay Menon fan as he will be seen on the big screen after a long gap. The actor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider which also featured Shahid Kapoor and Tabu. With Vodka Diaries hitting the theatre’s today, it will be interesting to see if this movie is able to impress the audience and the critics.