From a mysterious girl in 'Vodka Diaries' to a tough lawyer in 'Kuldip Patwal: I didn't do it', Raima Sen showcases a variety of emotions. The Bengali beauty is on a roll in the new year with two releases in two months and waiting for a third one in March.

Raima Sen whose work has been critically acclaimed and whose choice of movies has always been appreciated had never played a lawyer's role before. Raima has been a part of evergreen films like 'Chokher Bali', 'Antar Mahal', and 'Parineeta' after making her debut with Godmother. She has been very particular about her choice of roles and tries to portray various shades in every film. Having worked with directors like Rituparno Ghosh, Pradeep Sarkar, Kaushik Ganguly and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the beautiful lady has proved her acting finesse multiple times.

“For me, it was a challenge to play a realistic lawyer. I watched a lot of movies to understand the dramatisation including the Oscar-nominated ‘Court’ to ‘Pink’. I spoke to a couple of friends who are legal counsels. I wanted the entire thing to look like it actually happens in the courtroom” said Raima. The film releasing this week has Gulshan Devaiah and Deepak Dobriyal as well. “I admire both of them.” Said Raima on speaking about her co-stars.

Raima has a busy start to the New Year shooting for two films and promoting two of them. This year would see more releases of her. “If I do everything that comes my way, I would die out in no time. The only reason why I lasted for so many years is that I select the roles I can do, so there is no screen fatigue. ‘Vodka Diaries’ was a different genre and I got noticed there too. With so much of competition around, one needs to be good with the choice of roles. I have recently been a part of a Bengali web series as well, as digital is going to be the next big wave” said the actress as she concluded.