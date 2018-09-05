Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently featured on the September issue of Vogue magazine. The actor looked like an ethereal modern Indian bride. It seems fashion is an experiment for Kangana Ranaut to make her look lively. Check out her Vogue magazine cover.

Kangana Ranaut’s flawless fashion sense hardly fails to impress her fans. Be it on red carpets or airport looks, the actress’s sartorial wardrobe choices have mostly received a thumbs up from the fashion police. Recently, the Vogue India– The Vogue Wedding Book 2018 took gorgeous Kangana Ranaut as the face of the cover for the month September issue. The Vogue has shared a photograph of Kangana on their Instagram and she has nailed the Indian bridal look.

Take a look at the photograph

Dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, she is simply a sight to behold. The actress wore a mint green lehenga with a ribbon and a technique of French knot. A dupatta with a floral tiara on her head added more drama to her appearance, all thanks to Priyanka Kapadia.

The fringes and applique drapes around the outfit with a spread of Swarovski crystals paired with a textured bustier made Kangana to look very inch modern bride.

Kangana’s hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou prefered to keep the actress’s hair as wild beachy waves. While talking about her make-up, she opted for nude hues and soft smokey eyes.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in a period drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’. The actress is playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai. It is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Recently, the director Krish walked out of the project. The movie features Jisshu, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande in the key roles in parts in the period drama. The film will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Besides Manikarnika, Kangana has also bagged Prakash Kovelamudi’s ‘Mental Hai Kya’ with Rajkummar Rao. It is a psychological thriller which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

