Fatima Sana Shaikh turned heads in a powder blue outfit designed by Monisha Jaising at the star-studded Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018 on Sunday night. Fatima posed for camera wearing jewellery designed by the Moti Sons Group. Celebrity stylist and fashion director Rashi Morbia styled Fatima with the help of Garima Garg while Mumbai’s top photographer Ravindu Patil captured the model’s mood and moments on his camera lens.

The event was attended by top Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Ileana D’Cruz, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy and several others.

Monisha Jaising (MJ), member of Fashion Design Council of India, is considered one of India’s most famous designer and couturier from Mumbai. Her designs express luxury in a contemporary, fresh and edgy.

