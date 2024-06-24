Vogue World 2024 Paris: Katy Perry Almost Bares It All As She Surprises Fans In A Geometric Cut-Out Dress- See Pics Here!

The star-studded runway at Vogue World Paris on Sunday, June 24 saw a surprise guest appearance in the form of Katy Perry. The singer quickly raised everyone’s eyebrows as she almost went n*de in a geometric cut-out dress.

The 39-year-old crooner flashed her cleavage while showing-off her racy outfit. She covered her modesty with floral motifs. The look was teamed up with a dramatic makeup and tie-up heeled boots. Katy Perry strutted around the famed Place Vendôme in the presence of other renowned global stars.

Speaking of the outfit, Katy Perry almost bared it all. Her geometric cut-out dress was adorned with several peach-colored floral embellishments.

The Vogue World: Paris event was organized to celebrate100 years of fashion and sport in the city. Katy Perry’s surprise appearance came during a segemtn which was dedicated to shapes, designs and silhouettes of the 1980s.

Katy Perry roared at the runway as members of Nika Taiko, a Paris-based Japanese drum group accompanied her.

Perry was last spotted less than a month after her final American Idol judge appearance. May 19, marked the pop star’s seven-year tenure on the popular music competition show. Following the season finale, which saw Abi Carter named the season 22 winner, she had an interview with ET on the red carpet.

Speaking of the Paris event, apart from Katy Perry, other famous faces such as Kendall Jenner, Ciara, Maluma, Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Chamberlain, Gigi Hadid, Serena and Venus Williams, Bad Bunny, and Aya Nakumura marked their attendance.

