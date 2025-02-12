Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Voice Of All Married Women’: Sanya Malhotra Movie ‘Mrs.’ Becomes Most Searched, Why?

The film, released on February 7, explores the life of a housewife trapped in a patriarchal household and highlights her struggle against oppressive family dynamics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Voice Of All Married Women’: Sanya Malhotra Movie ‘Mrs.’ Becomes Most Searched, Why?


Sanya Malhotra is riding high on the success of her latest Zee5 original film, Mrs., which has quickly become a sensation. The film, released on February 7, explores the life of a housewife trapped in a patriarchal household and highlights her struggle against oppressive family dynamics. The movie has struck a chord with audiences, prompting conversations about societal expectations and the challenges faced by women.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zee5 celebrated the film’s remarkable achievement by announcing it as the platform’s biggest opener to date. On Tuesday, they shared a poster featuring Sanya Malhotra on Instagram, captioning it: “Mrs. makes a BLOCKBUSTER debut! Don’t miss it!” The poster proudly declared, “Records shattered—Biggest opening ever on Zee5.”

Mrs. Becomes the Most Searched Film on Google

In addition to its record-breaking debut, Mrs. has also become the most searched film on Google, according to Zee5’s social media updates. They wrote, “The most searched film on Google—Mrs. is the talk of the town! Watch now, only on #Zee5. #MrsOnZEE5 #ThankYouMrs.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Mrs. Resonates with Audiences

The film tells the story of a talented dancer and dance instructor who finds herself confined to the role of a housewife after marriage. Struggling to balance her dreams and societal expectations, she faces constant hurdles in expressing herself.

Audiences and critics have praised Mrs. for its raw and honest portrayal of the silent battles many women fight within their households. The film’s relatable theme and powerful execution have earned it glowing reviews. Viewers have taken to social media to applaud Sanya Malhotra’s performance and the film’s realistic depiction of marital life.

With its thought-provoking narrative, Mrs. has not only broken records but also sparked important conversations, making it a must-watch on Zee5.

Filed under

Mrs Sanya Malhotra Zee5

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Cockroach Milk More Nutritious Than Cow’s Milk? FACT CHECK

Is Cockroach Milk More Nutritious Than Cow’s Milk? FACT CHECK

WATCH | Chants Of “Modi, Modi” Echoed, Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Washington DC

WATCH | Chants Of “Modi, Modi” Echoed, Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Washington DC

What’s Inside The Hotel Where PM Modi Will Reside In US Visit ?

What’s Inside The Hotel Where PM Modi Will Reside In US Visit ?

PM Modi Lands In Washington DC For High-Stakes Visit, 1st Visit During Trump’s 2nd Term

PM Modi Lands In Washington DC For High-Stakes Visit, 1st Visit During Trump’s 2nd Term

Over Immigration Policies, The Justice Dept Is Sueing The State Of New York And Top Officials: Pam Bondi

Over Immigration Policies, The Justice Dept Is Sueing The State Of New York And Top...

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur,

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox