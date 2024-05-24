Vrushabha: Shanaya Kapoor's Pan-India Debut Film With Mohanlal Is On The RIGHT Track As Makers Wrap First Schedule

Shanaya Kapoor’s pan-India debut film with Mohanlal is on the right track. Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is about to make her big debut with Vrushabha. A few reports recently suggested that the movie might no longer see the light of the day. However, that doesn’t seems to be the case.

The much-anticipated debut of Shanaya Kapoor has not been shelved. The movie is led by Telugu-Malayalam film will star actor Mohanlal and stars Shanaya in a crucial role. Additionally, Salma Agha’s daughter, Zahrah S Khan, and Roshann Meka will also be featured in the film.

A Reddit post recently claimed that Mohanlal and Shanaya Kapoor’s Vrushabha has been indefinitely shelved. The makers had so far completed the first schedule of the movie. However, we must also inform you these all are rumours. Shanaya and Mohanlal are very much busy gearing up for their upcoming flick.

A rep from the makers team confirmed that Vrushabha is in production and the work is in full swing.