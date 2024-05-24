Vrushabha: Shanaya Kapoor's Pan-India Debut Film With Mohanlal Is On The RIGHT Track As Makers Wrap First Schedule

Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha is deemed as an epic action entertainer. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore. It is scheduled to floors later in July. Read on to get all the latest updates

Shanaya Kapoor’s pan-India debut film with Mohanlal is on the right track. Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is about to make her big debut with Vrushabha. A few reports recently suggested that the movie might no longer see the light of the day. However, that doesn’t seems to be the case.

The much-anticipated debut of Shanaya Kapoor has not been shelved. The movie is led by Telugu-Malayalam film will star actor Mohanlal and stars Shanaya in a crucial role. Additionally, Salma Agha’s daughter, Zahrah S Khan, and Roshann Meka will also be featured in the film.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Pan-India Debut Film With Mohanlal NOT Shelved

A Reddit post recently claimed that Mohanlal and Shanaya Kapoor’s Vrushabha has been indefinitely shelved. The makers had so far completed the first schedule of the movie. However, we must also inform you these all are rumours. Shanaya and Mohanlal are very much busy gearing up for their upcoming flick.

A rep from the makers team confirmed that Vrushabha is in production and the work is in full swing.

Shanaya Kapoor was initially slated to make her film debut with ‘Bedhadak’ under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. A Reddit post said that the movie has been shelved due to budget limitations, however, as confirmed, there is no truth to it.

VRUSHABA has been reportedly shelved after completing the first schedule of filming.
byu/Sensitive-Release843 inInsideMollywood

MUST READ: After ANIMAL Success, Tripti Dimri Roped-In For A Spicy Item Number In Pushpa 2 With Allu Arjun

What Is Shanaya Kapoor’s Vrushabha All About?

Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha is deemed as an epic action entertainer. The film was directed by Nanda Kishore. It was earlier scheduled to floors later in July. Though a bilingual film, Vrushabha will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms came as producers on the film.

Shanaya Kapoor: I am Highly Excited About Facing The Camera & Begin Shooting

In an earlier interview with a leading news channel, Shanaya Kapoor said in a statement, “I am highly excited about facing the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale.”

Shanaya at the time added, “It’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited about, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal Sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Whats Is Anil Kapoor Fees To Host New Season? The ‘Jhakkas’ Actor Is Getting 10 Crore Less Than Salman Khan 