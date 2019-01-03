The new year has come with a lot of surprises. Be it big Bollywood debuts, movies biopics or Tv stars having the quirkiest resolutions. While all that happen, there is another treat for you all. The hottest tv actors came together for a sexy annual calendar.

The calendar is sure to create a buzz as it has featured all the hot and happening stars from the small screen

The new year has come with a lot of surprises. Be it big Bollywood debuts, movies biopics or Tv stars having the quirkiest resolutions. While all that happen, there is another treat for you all. The hottest tv actors came together for a sexy annual calendar. A Delhi-based photographer, Sajid Shahid took an initiative to collaborate with some of the most sizzling television actors and make a hot calendar out of it. He did some of the stunning photoshoots with Randeep Rai, Zain Imam, Helly Shah and other actors.

The calendar is sure to create a buzz as it has featured all the hot and happening stars from the small screen including Parth Samthaan, Zain Imam, Sumit Bhardwaj, Abhishek Kapur, Abhilash Kumar and Vikas Gupta. The Yeh Teri Galliyan actor Vrushika Mehta also looks uber-hot on the calendar.

Take a look at their smouldering hot photos of these stunning tv stars!

Don’t they look just perfect? Leaving everyone breathless, the actors are striking the sexiest pose for the camera. While interacting with media, Sajid Shahid expressed his happiness for the project and said he is glad its out now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More