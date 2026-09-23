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Home > Entertainment News > VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book

VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book

VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings are now open. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film has recorded Rs 48.57 lakh in Day 1 advance sales. Check booking details, release date, cast and runtime.

The VVAAN (Image: IMDb)
The VVAAN (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 15:30 IST

VVAAN Movie Ticket Booking: The highly anticipated fantasy movie featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia titled ‘The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest’ will be coming out in theatres soon. The movie will be releasing on September 25, 2026, and now the audience can start booking their tickets for this movie from now on.

VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open Ahead Of September 25 Release

The producers launched advanced booking on September 23, which was only two days prior to the theatrical release of the movie. Sidharth Malhotra also informed about the launch of booking through social networking sites, offering fans the chance to make seat bookings before their release show.

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According to the latest statistics about advanced booking, Vvan – Force of the Forrest had earned gross booking worth Rs 1.20 crore from five days’ advance booking with over 46,000 booked seats from 2,595 shows. Gross booking amount from the first day itself was Rs 41.96 lakh.

VVAAN Ticket Price — How Much Does A Ticket Cost?

The ticket price for The Vvaan varies depending on the cinema, city, show timing and seating category. Current advance-booking data for the first day shows an average ticket price of around Rs 253 for Hindi 2D shows. Actual prices can be higher or lower depending on the theatre and seat selected.

The film has been cleared with a U/A 16+ certificate and has a runtime of around 2 hours and 16–17 minutes, depending on the listing.

VVAAN Release Date — When Is The Film Releasing?

The Vvaan — Force of the Forrest will be released in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, with Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji and Sunil Grover also part of the cast.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film follows a city dweller whose journey takes him into an ancient forest connected to a mysterious deity. The fantasy thriller combines adventure, mystery and supernatural elements.

Where To Book VVAAN Movie Tickets?

Moviegoers can check available shows and book The Vvaan tickets through BookMyShow and other major online movie-ticket platforms. BookMyShow is already listing the film with shows available for booking ahead of its September 25 release.

The film is currently listed in Hindi 2D, with advance bookings available across multiple cities. Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana are among the markets recording notable advance sales, according to the latest available booking figures.

VVAAN Movie — Quick Details

  • Movie: The Vvaan — Force of the Forrest

  • Release Date: September 25, 2026

  • Advance Booking: Open

  • Lead Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia

  • Language: Hindi

  • Format: 2D

  • Certificate: U/A 16+

  • Runtime: Around 2 hours 17 minutes

  • Where To Book: BookMyShow and other major ticket-booking platforms

  • Average Day 1 Ticket Price: Around Rs 253, based on current advance-booking data

With advance sales now underway, moviegoers looking to watch The Vvaan on its opening day can check their preferred cinema and show timing and book tickets ahead of the September 25 release.

ALSO READ: Tanuja Birthday: She Wanted To Quit Acting After Hearing Her Own Voice! Once Slapped Dharmendra For Flirting With Her — 5 Untold Stories

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VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book

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VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book

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VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book

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VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book
VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book
VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book
VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book
VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book

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