Vvan Force Of The Forrest Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Film Opens With Rs 8 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvan: Force of the Forrest has opened in theatres, bringing a mix of Bihar folklore, supernatural mystery and environmental conflict to the big screen. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the fantasy thriller arrived on Friday, September 25, 2026.

According to early figures reported by Sacnilk, Vvan: Force of the Forrest collected an estimated Rs 8 crore net in India on Day 1. The film recorded an India gross of around Rs 9.60 crore, with figures subject to further updates.

Vvan: Force of the Forrest Day 1 occupancy

The film recorded an overall 28.25% occupancy for its Hindi 2D screenings on Friday. Night shows performed the strongest, registering 41.46% occupancy, followed by evening shows at 26.08%. Afternoon screenings recorded 24% occupancy, while morning shows stood at 12.23%. The film was screened across 6,746 shows in India on its opening day.

The opening figures will now be closely watched over the weekend, particularly as word-of-mouth begins to influence Saturday and Sunday collections.

Sidharth Malhotra plays a rational man who enters a forbidden forest

Set against the backdrop of an ancestral village in Bihar, Vvan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a rational, urban-raised man who returns to his family village with his wife Mamta, played by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Rishi initially plans to sell the land he has inherited. His return also coincides with Chhath Puja, but his plans change when he encounters the village’s long-standing belief in a forbidden forest. Villagers believe nobody should enter the forest after sunset. Rishi, however, dismisses the warnings and supports Deepak, played by Sunil Grover, who wants to clear part of the forest to improve connectivity.

Vvan: Force of the Forrest story explores folklore and development

Rishi eventually enters the forbidden forest and breaks an ancient seal, unleashing a supernatural force connected to the folklore surrounding Vandevi. The film then brings together questions of faith, development, greed and humanity’s relationship with nature, as Rishi is forced to confront something that cannot be explained through rational thought.

While Vvan has received attention for its premise and atmosphere, ETimes noted that the film’s visual ambition and central idea work in its favour, while its rushed character development and conventional supernatural conflict limit its impact.

With its opening-day collection now at an estimated Rs 8 crore, the Sidharth Malhotra-led film will look to build momentum through the first weekend.