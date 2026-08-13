B’Day SPL: Nargis Publicly Mocked Vyjayanthimala And Left The Actress In Tears—Why Did She Even Reject The Filmfare Award?

Vyjayanthimala is regarded as a major star of the golden age of Indian cinema. She was a trained dancer and had a powerful screen persona. At that time when big names like Nargis, Raj Kapoor, and Suraiya ruled the film industry, she emerged in Hindi movies.

However, her initial days in Bollywood did experience some hiccups. In her autobiography Bonding: A Memoir, Vyjayanthimala writes about an unpleasant interaction with Nargis which wounded her badly. Years later, she made another bold move by declining a Filmfare award as she felt she had been denied the honor for her performance.

What Did Nargis Say About Vyjayanthimala At A Delhi Event?

It was mentioned by Vyjayanthimala that at one industry meet held in Delhi, she was accompanied by established stars, such as Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Suraiya. While many fans gathered around the young actress seeking autographs from her, she reportedly received negative reactions from Nargis. As noted by Vyjayanthimala in her autobiography, Nargis requested Raj Kapoor to make her stop signing autographs. The tension only worsened when a group photo was taken.

As mentioned by Vyjayanthimala, Nargis made a comment about her height in front of everyone, saying something like “pillar” or “tree”. This reportedly left Vyjayanthimala crying. Later on, she remembered that while the group photo was being taken, she tried to bend her legs, making herself look smaller. Nevertheless, Vyjayanthimala’s mother advised her not to mind the comments and rely on her work.

Why Did Vyjayanthimala Reject The Filmfare Award For Devdas?

It took Vyjayanthimala a few more years before she got a chance to prove herself in Devdas (1955), directed by Bimal Roy. Chandramukhi was played by Vyjayanthimala, Paro by Suchitra Sen, and Devdas by Dilip Kumar. It was this performance that won Vyjayanthimala the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. But she declined to take the award.

Her protest was not against the honour, but the classification of the performance. Vyjayanthimala felt that her role of Chandramukhi was significant enough in the film to qualify as a lead actress. This decision of hers created headlines and till date, remains one of the most discussed award-related incidents of her career.

How Did Vyjayanthimala Prove Her Stardom After Devdas?

Devdas was just the start of a successful journey ahead of her. Vyjayanthimala starred in many popular movies after that and these include Nagin, Madhumati, Sadhna, Gunga Jumna and Sangam. She became one of the best award-winning actresses of her time receiving several Filmfare Awards in Best Actress category.

Vyjayanthimala was not restricted to films alone. She even joined politics and worked as a Member of Parliament. She was later bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan which is one of the highest civilian awards of India.

Right from being ridiculed for her height to defying the industry norms regarding a “supporting” actress, Vyjayanthimala’s entire career was about not being reduced to someone else’s expectations.

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