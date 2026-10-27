‘Wah Taj Boliye’: Diljit Dosanjh Visits Taj Mahal Ahead Of Delhi Concert, VIDEO Shows Singer Waving At Fans

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took a break from his ongoing India tour preparations to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday, October 27. The singer shared a video from the iconic monument on social media, offering fans a glimpse of his visit just days before his scheduled concert in Delhi.

Diljit captioned the post, “WAH TAJ BOLIYE #wondersoftheworld AURA INDIA TOUR 2026,” expressing his admiration for the historic landmark.

The video captures the singer posing at different spots around the Taj Mahal and waving towards people gathered to catch a glimpse of him. He was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, a red jacket, baggy blue jeans and his signature white turban. Security personnel can also be seen accompanying him during the visit. The singer’s Agra outing comes ahead of his October 30 performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi as part of his Aura India Tour 2026.

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video From Taj Mahal Visit







Diljit gave his followers a look at the visit through the video posted on his Instagram account. Rather than sharing a lengthy message, the singer used the short caption “Wah Taj Boliye” alongside the tour hashtag.

The post features glimpses of the singer at the monument, including moments when he poses for the camera and acknowledges people around him. His visit has also drawn attention because it comes just days before his much-anticipated Delhi concert. The Taj Mahal, one of India’s most recognisable historical monuments, remains a major attraction for visitors from across the country and abroad.

Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert On October 30 Cancelled?

No. Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled Delhi concert is set to go ahead on October 30, following discussions between the organisers and Delhi Police over security, traffic and crowd-management arrangements. The event had faced uncertainty after permission was temporarily withheld amid concerns about the preparations required for a large gathering during the festive season. Reports about the concert’s possible cancellation subsequently circulated.

However, Delhi Police later granted permission after the organisers presented a detailed security plan and assured officials that the required arrangements would be followed.

BookMyShow also clarified that reports suggesting the concert had been cancelled were inaccurate. The ticketing platform said permission had initially been withheld temporarily, rather than the event being cancelled, and confirmed that the necessary discussions had taken place. The organisers have committed to complying with the police’s security, traffic and crowd-management requirements.

Where Is Diljit Dosanjh Performing After Delhi?

The Delhi show is part of Diljit’s Aura India Tour 2026. Following the national capital performance, the tour is scheduled to move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh is also expected to feature on the tour, with details of that show to be announced later.

For now, Diljit’s Taj Mahal video offers fans a glimpse of his Agra visit ahead of the Delhi performance. While the concert has received the necessary permission after discussions with authorities, the singer’s social media post keeps the focus on his latest stop at one of India’s most famous landmarks.

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