How we all wish we could immortalise our furry best friends for life. After all, every dog lover can relate how those little puppies can leave forever paw imprints on our hearts. Isn’t it? Well, technology now allows you to defy nature. In a conversation with Variety, Grammy award winner Barbra Streisand has revealed that she made two clones of her beloved dog. Recalling her experience, Barbra explained that she took some cells from the mouth and stomach of her 14-year-old Coton du Tulear named Samantha before she left for the heavenly abode in 2017.

“They have different personalities. I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness,” she said while talking about her puppies Miss Voilet and Miss Scarlett. The singer further added that when the cloned puppies arrived she dressed the duo in red and lavender to distinguish between them. If the latest reports are to believe, the cost of cloning a pet is roughly around $25,000 for a cat and $50,000 for a dog, according to ViaGen pets, a pet cloning company.

In a career spanning over six decades, Barbra Streisand is among a small group of entertainers who have been honored with an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Peabody award. The singer turned actress has featured in award-winning films like Funny Girl, The Owl and the Pussycat, The Way We Are and A Star Is Born. The Billboard also recognises Streisand as the greatest female of all time on its Billboard 200 chart and one of the greatest artists of all time on its Hot 100 chart.

Our new basket of adorables A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:25am PST

