Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have mesmerised the tinsel town with their adorable chemistry. According to latest reports, Virat Kohli has rented a new luxury 5 BHK apartment in Worli, that will cost him around Rs 15 lakhs per month. However, the duo will be residing in the house only on a temporary basis for 24 months.

Love couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are setting #RelationshipGoals with their oh-so-adorable chemistry on social media. After years of playing hide and seek with the media as well their fans, the duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy in a private wedding ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Who doesn’t remember the aww-worthy images from their dreamy destination wedding glorying our social media feeds? Well, after all it emerged as the golden tweet of 2017.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Virushka will be soon shifting to their new rented house in Worli, Mumbai, which would cost them around Rs 15 lakhs per month. However, the couple will only be staying in that house on a temporary basis for 24 months. Earlier, reports were rife that Virat had purchased a 5 BHK luxury sea-facing flat at Omkar 1973 in 2016, which had costed him a whooping amount of Rs 34 crore. From a huge sky terrace, jacuzzi, pool deck to a gym, Virat and Anushka’s luxury pad was touted as the most desirable residential building at the time.

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli had also shared a picture of his new sea-facing house on his Instagram account and captioned, “Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home! ♥️.” While there were many who assumed that the picture was clicked from his Omkar 1973 apartment, a source close to a leading daily revealed that the picture was actually clicked at his new rented apartment. On the other hand, Virushka have finally taken some time off their busy schedules to spend quality time with each other. The duo shared a glimpse of their lazy weekend on their Instagram handle, making their anticipated fans gleam with joy.

