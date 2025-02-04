The first look poster of Kobali featured a blood-stained knife reflecting the faces of key characters. The tagline "Prepare for bloodshed" hinted at the series' dark and violent theme.

The much-awaited Telugu web series Kobali, starring Ravi Prakash, is set to make its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar. This crime-revenge drama, directed by Revanth Levaka, will be available for streaming starting February 4, 2025. Subscribers of the OTT platform can watch this gripping tale of vengeance unfold.

Kobali: Plot Overview

Set against the rugged backdrop of Rayalaseema, a region notorious for its factional conflicts, Kobali delves deep into a blood-soaked family feud spanning generations. The series portrays the unrelenting pursuit of revenge and its devastating consequences on individuals and society.

Through its intense storytelling, the show sheds light on the never-ending cycle of violence and the cost of vengeance. As two rival families get caught in an escalating web of greed, hostility, and hidden secrets, the impact of their actions reverberates far beyond their feud.

Kobali Cast: A Stellar Ensemble

The web series boasts an impressive cast, with Ravi Prakash playing a significant role. Other notable actors include:

Sri Tej

Are Syamala

Rocky Singh

Jabardasth Naveen

Yogi Khatri

Suneal Patel Neelawar

KP Kalidindi

Sripavan Dhadhi

Sneha Gupta

Venkat Batchu

Megana Chowdery

Tarun Rohith

Kobali: Interesting Trivia

The trailer includes a powerful dialogue by Ravi Prakash’s character, stating,“Every legend, every epic tells the same story—selfishness and hatred lead to war. No matter the era, this truth never changes.”

The title Kobali was initially suggested by renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a movie he had planned to make with Pawan Kalyan.

Why Kobali is a Must-Watch?

With its intense storytelling, powerful performances, and raw portrayal of factional rivalries, Kobali promises to be a compelling addition to the Telugu OTT space. If you enjoy crime-revenge dramas filled with suspense, action, and emotional depth, this web series is a must-watch.

Stay tuned as Kobali premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4, 2025!