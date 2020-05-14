After enjoying the new phase of parenthood by welcoming their daughter Anayka, Television actor Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who is best known for setting the screens on fire with their chemistry, have shot for a music video titled Wajah. Just a few minutes back, Smriti Khanna shared the motion poster of the song, which will no doubt make you fall in love with the music. In the poster, Smriti Khanna can be seen striking a romantic pose with her husband dressed in a white dress.

While Smriti Khanna flaunts her million-dollar smile, Gautam Gupta can be seen complimenting her in a round neck T-shirt with a black jacket. It seems just like Chahatt Khanna, Mika Singh, Vatsal Sheth, and Ishita Dutta, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have also shot for the music video at home during the lockdown. Wajah is sung and composed by Rahul Jain, who recently said that the song is a contemporary romantic track and gives a soulful vibe.

Opening about the song, recently, the actors said that both of them have made many videos together on social media. From funny, romantic, to pranks, and all the videos has received a lot of love on social media. Smriti said that Jackky has loved their chemistry and one day came up with the idea of a music video.

Also Read: Yeh Teri Galiyan star Sonal Vengurlekar’s makeup man offers her financial help during lockdown, actor pens thankyou note

Watch Wajah motion poster here—

She added that when both of them got the opportunity they instantly agreed to it as till now both of them have been entertaining fans by using borrowed music and this would be for the first time when they can use their own song. The song will out soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App