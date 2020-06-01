Singer and music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Monday in a Mumbai Hospital. Sonu Nigam confirmed the reports on social media.

Bollywood woke up the shocking news of Singer and Music composer Wajid Khan’s demise on Monday. Aged 42, the singer had recently worked with Salman Khan on his quarantine song releases like Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai. The confirmation of Wajid Khan’s demise came from Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who shared a photo with music duo Sajid Wajid and said, ‘My Brother Wajid left us’.

As condolences pour in on social media with celebrities stating that the singer-composer has gone too soon, Entertainment Journalist Faridoon Shahryar has tweeted that Sonu Nigam has confirmed to him that Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid is no more. He added that Wajid Khan was suffering from coronavirus.

Soon after, Salim Merchant informed a news agency that Wajid Khan had developed multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and got a transplant recently. He also got know about kidney infection recently. So, he was on the ventilator for the last four days. From there on, his condition kept worsening. It started from Kidney infection but he then got critical.

On the professional front, Sajid Wajid started their career with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and later went to compose music for his films like Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Tere Naam, Partner, God Tussi Great Ho, Ek Tha Tiger and Wanted among many others.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,90,535. Of which, there are 93322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 5394 deaths. A spike of 8,392 new cases and 230 deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours.

