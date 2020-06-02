Wajid Khan's mother Razina has tested positive for coronavirus. She was taking care of his ailing son at the hospital.

Singer and music composer Wajid Khan left for the heavenly abode on June 1, Monday in a Mumbai hospital. He was laid to rest in the presence of only 20 people, which included his close friends and family members. Although reports are rife that Wajid Khan died of a cardiac arrest, but before the singer breathed his last, the singer also tested positive for coronavirus.

As condolences pour in for him from across the Bollywood industry, Wajid Khan’s mother Razina has now tested positive for coronavirus. A source close to a news portal has reported that Wajid Khan’s mother Razina had contracted coronavirus before the late musician. Wajid Khan tested positive for coronavirus later. He was instead suffering from kidney and throat infection.

Stating that Razina is now feeling better and her condition has improved, the source added that she was taking care of her ailing son at the Surana Sethia hospital. She contacted the deadly virus after coming in contact with other coronavirus. In a recent interview with another news portal, Wajid Khan’s brother Sajid Khan confirmed that the former had tested positive for coronavirus but he already had underlying kidney issues and died due to cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer shoot won’t begin anytime soon, confirms producer

Also Read: Mohena Kumari on testing positive for Covid-19: Can’t sleep, Initial days have been difficult

On the professional front, the musical duo dished out some blockbuster tracks for Salman Khan’s films like Tere Naam, Dabangg, Veer, Wanted, Hello Brother. They had recently collaborated with Salman Khan on songs like Bhai Bhai and Tere Bina. On Wajid Khan’s demise, Salman Khan tweeted that he will always love, respect, remember and miss him as a person and his talent.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace … — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus: Choreographer-actor Mohena Kumari, her family, 17 staff members test positive

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App