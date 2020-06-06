Singer and music composer Wajid Khan's family on Saturday have released an official statement. In the statement, the family has clarified that Wajid Khan died of cardiac arrest.

Days after his demise, Singer and music composer Wajid Khan’s family on Saturday have released an official statement. Shared by Wajid’s brother and partner Sajid Khan on his Instagram account, the statement clarifies that Wajid died of cardiac arrest on June 1, as opposed to reports claiming that he died of coronavirus.

The statement reads that Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 47 due to cardiac arrest on June 1 at 12:30 am in Surana Sethia Hospital. After a successful kidney transplant last year, the music composer was undergoing treatment for throat infection.

In the statement, the family further thanked the doctors and hospital staff of Surana Sethia hospital for taking good care of him. They have thanked them for their selfless gestures from the bottom of their hearts. The family added that Wajid will stay in their hearts forever.

Soon after Wajid Khan’s demise, his mother Razina also tested positive for coronavirus. A source close to a news portal had earlier reported that Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tested positive for coronavirus after her son. She was taking care of her ailing son at the hospital and contracted the virus after coming in contact with other patients.

On the work front, Wajid Khan last worked on Salman Khan’s song Bhai Bhai, which was released on the occasion of Eid. On his demise, Salman Khan tweeted that he will always love, respect, remember and miss Wajid Khan as a person and his talent.

