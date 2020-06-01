Singer and music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Monday in a Mumbai hospital. He had recently worked with Salman Khan on the song Bhai Bhai, which was released on Eid.

Wajid Khan passes away: Several Bollywood celebrities mourned famous music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame, who passed away here on Monday. Terming him as his “brother from another mother,” actor Preity Zinta expressed her grief by posting a throwback picture with him on Instagram. “I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet,” she captioned the picture.“I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan_live I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon #Heartbroken,” she further wrote.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left in a shock after hearing about the death of the music composer and tweeted, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence.”

Film director Farah Khan thanked the famed composer for giving some of the best hits to the industry and extended her condolences.“Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music. Deepest condolences to his family,” she tweeted.

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

T 3548 – Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music🙏🏻deepest condolences to his family. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 1, 2020

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a picture of the departed musician on his Instagram story and added a broken heart along with it to express his grief.In a jolt to Bollywood, Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 42. The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan’s song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’, which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Here are other celebrities who have shared their condolences on social media:

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Positive, encouraging and full of life is how I remember Wajid bhai @wajidkhan7 It’s just so sad and shocking that he has left us too soon Will always miss the way he passionately beat boxed when presenting a new song Condolences to the family 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 1, 2020

Deeply saddened & shocked by the passing away of a wonderful musical maestro @wajidkhan7 – rest in glory my friend. I will miss your smile, your humour.. countless late nights made melodious with your impromptu singing. Condolences to #Sajid bhai and the entire family- pic.twitter.com/dPPCP1AyDc — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 1, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

