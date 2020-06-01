Singer-composer Wajid Khan reportedly sent a voice note to Mika Singh and requested him to pray for his speedy recovery.

Singer-composer Wajid Khan from duo Sajid-Wajid, popularly known for working in Salman Khan’s films, died Monday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. The news of the composer’s death came as a big shock. Salim Merchant confirmed the news saying that Wajid was hospitalized at Surma Hospital in Mumbai a few days back and was on ventilator support. Salim said that he had multiple problems. Some time back, he also went through a transplant and was suffering from kidney infection, and later his condition got critical.

Reports suggest that Wajid Khan had his last conversation with Mika Singh, where he sent a voice note to the singer. In the voice note, the 42-year-old was heard thanking Mika Singh for asking about his health. Reportedly, Mika Singh texted the composer, to which he replied with a voice note. In the audio clip released, Wajid can be heard in an extremely tired voice and is asking Mika Singh to pray for his speedy recovery. He then said that he hopes he gets well soon and returns back to work.

He also informed Mika Singh for his successful surgery and thanked him for his love and support. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Salim revealed that the composer was suffering from multiple kidney issues, and from the last few days, he was on a ventilator. Reports suggest that Wajid’s body is taken to Versova Burial ground for the last rites. It is the same ground where Irrfan Khan’s body was laid.

Wajid Khan last worked with Salman Khan for his latest songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai in the lockdown. The late composer said that superstar Salman is his godfather as he has learned a lot from him. In fact, the composer also did his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya with Kajol.

