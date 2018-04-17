Hot and sexy model turned actor Waluscha De Sousa made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016. After taking a gap for almost 2 years, the oh-so-beautiful diva is returning to the silver screen with the film Time To Dance starring along Sooraj Pancholi and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. Here are 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Waluscha De Sousa.

Born and brought up in Goa, the hot and sexy Waluscha De Sousa was first discovered by acclaimed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks at the age of 16. After featuring in her first TV commercial with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Waluscha ventured into the modeling industry to work with some of the leading designers of our country. Subsequently, the diva also took part in Miss India pagent where she secured herself the title of ‘Miss Body Beautiful.’ Apart from an active modeling career, Waluscha also featured in commercials for Hyundai, L’Oreal, Avon Haircare and Jaipur Jewels.

In 2016, the oh-so-beautiful Waluscha made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film titled Fan. Not only did the film gained positive acclaim from film critics but also emerged as a moderately successful film at the time. After taking a gap from the Bollywood industry for 2 years, Waluscha will now be shaking a leg with Sooraj Pancholi and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif starrer Time To Dance.

🌸🌸🌸 #waluschadesousa A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

#moodymonday #waluschadesousa A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

Reddish much.. #aboutlastnight #waluschadesousa A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:05pm PST

