Born and brought up in Goa, the hot and sexy Waluscha De Sousa was first discovered by acclaimed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks at the age of 16. After featuring in her first TV commercial with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Waluscha ventured into the modeling industry to work with some of the leading designers of our country. Subsequently, the diva also took part in Miss India pagent where she secured herself the title of ‘Miss Body Beautiful.’ Apart from an active modeling career, Waluscha also featured in commercials for Hyundai, L’Oreal, Avon Haircare and Jaipur Jewels.

In 2016, the oh-so-beautiful Waluscha made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film titled Fan. Not only did the film gained positive acclaim from film critics but also emerged as a moderately successful film at the time. After taking a gap from the Bollywood industry for 2 years, Waluscha will now be shaking a leg with Sooraj Pancholi and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif starrer Time To Dance.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Waluscha De Sousa:

Waluscha De Sousa looks smoking hot in a red jumpsuit.
Waluscha De Sousa turns up the heat in her latest photoshoot.
Waluscha De Sousa turns up the temperatures with her hot and sexy avatar.
Waluscha De Sousa flaunts her perfect curves in a green bodycon dress.
Waluscha De Sousa looks too hot to dance in her sheer dress.
Waluscha De Sousa looks like a diva in a pristine white gown.
Waluscha De Sousa strikes a super cool pose in her casual avatar.
Waluscha De Sousa gives major style inspiration with her trendy yet casual style.
Waluscha De Sousa glams it up for her latest photoshoot.
Waluscha De Sousa looks ready to mesmerise Bollywood with her hot avatar.
Sunkissed Waluscha De Sousa looks ethereal in the photo.
Waluscha De Sousa mesmerises her fans with her hot and sexy avatar.
Waluscha De Sousa rules hearts with her breathtaking photos.
Waluscha De Sousa turns up the temperatures in a blush pink lingerie.
Hot and sexy Waluscha De Sousa looks stunning in her latest photoshoot.

