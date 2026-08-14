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Home > Entertainment News > Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?

Wamiqa Gabbi turned heads at the Awarapan 2 event in an unexpected leopard-print football jersey styled as a mini dress. The actress leaned into Y2K-inspired accessories and edgy streetwear, but the internet was sharply divided over the fashion statement.

Wamiqa Gabbi (Photo:X)
Wamiqa Gabbi (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 16:36 IST

Wamiqa Gabbi clearly did not arrive at the Awarapan 2 event to play it safe. The actress traded the predictable red-carpet gown for an oversized leopard-print football jersey, styled with sheer black tulle, pointed ankle boots and futuristic sunglasses. The result was a deliberately unconventional look that quickly became a talking point online. Some saw it as a confident fashion experiment. Others were considerably less convinced.

Wamiqa Gabbi Turns A Football Jersey Into A Mini Dress

The centrepiece of Gabbi’s look was an oversized brown-and-black leopard-print football jersey featuring a contrasting black-and-white collar and bold graphics. Instead of wearing it with trousers or denim, she transformed the jersey into a mini dress, allowing a layer of black sheer ruffled tulle to peek out from underneath. She paired the sporty silhouette with pointed black ankle boots featuring slim stiletto heels, adding a dressier edge to an otherwise streetwear-inspired outfit.

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The accessories pushed the look further into Y2K territory. Gabbi wore wraparound black visor sunglasses, while her short, tousled hair reinforced the androgynous, slightly rebellious aesthetic. With minimal jewellery and restrained makeup, the outfit remained focused on its three biggest elements: leopard print, statement eyewear and sharp footwear.

Watch The Video Here

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A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Internet Reacts To Wamiqa Gabbi’s Experimental Style

And then came the comments. Social media reactions ranged from playful teasing to outright criticism. One user compared her to “Bollywood ka Shahid Afridi”, while others questioned the outfit with comments such as “Ye kya hai” and “Joker lag rahi hai.” But the reaction wasn’t universally negative. Some fans praised Gabbi for stepping outside conventional Bollywood styling, calling the look “stunning” and appreciating her unique approach to fashion.

That split may ultimately be what makes the outfit interesting. Fashion, particularly celebrity fashion, rarely survives on universal approval. Sometimes the most memorable red-carpet looks are precisely the ones that make people stop, stare, and argue. And Wamiqa Gabbi certainly achieved that.

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Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?
Tags: Awarapan 2bollywood fashioncelebrity styleWamiqa Gabbi

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Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?

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Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?
Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?
Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?
Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?

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