Want To Launch Your Spouse On Social Media? Take Cues From Rajat Dalal Announcing Wife’s Name | Watch Video

Rajat Dalal left his fans pleasantly surprised after secretly tying the knot in an intimate ceremony. The fitness influencer and powerlifter got married on March 29, shortly after recovering from an injury. While sharing glimpses from his wedding, Rajat chose not to reveal his wife’s identity, sparking curiosity among netizens. Despite online speculation, she remained anonymous—until now. On Tuesday, the reality TV star dropped a video from his pre-wedding festivities, where her name was finally revealed. Reports suggest that the two had been in a long-term relationship.

Who is Rajat Dalal’s wife? Name revealed

The pre-wedding video disclosed that Rajat’s wife is named Mahi, while he is affectionately called ‘Gullu’. She is not associated with the entertainment industry, and very little is known about her publicly. Unlike Rajat, Mahi prefers to stay away from the spotlight.

Rajat Dalal to host grand wedding reception for friends, colleagues

In an earlier media interaction, Rajat’s friend and The 50 co-contestant Lakshay Kaushik revealed that he was aware of the private wedding. He also shared that Rajat is planning a grand reception, where friends and colleagues from the industry will come together to celebrate the couple. However, the date of the event is yet to be announced.

Chahat Pandey reacts to Rajat Dalal’s wedding

Speaking to Telly Talk India, Chahat Pandey—who was often linked with Rajat—reacted warmly to the news of his marriage. “I am very happy that Rajat got married,” she said. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that while she knew about his wedding plans, she was unaware of the exact date and schedule. She also recalled Rajat mentioning his girlfriend during their time inside the Bigg Boss house. “Now that Rajat is married, the ‘Rahat’ trend on social media will finally come to an end. I’m truly happy for him,” she added.

Who is Rajat Dalal?

Rajat rose to nationwide fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 18, where he emerged as one of the finalists. The fitness influencer impressed host Salman Khan with his physical strength and mental resilience. He later participated in The 50, alongside several Bigg Boss alumni such as Nikki Tamboli and Urvashi Dholakia, where he stood out as one of the most active contestants. His clashes with Prince Narula grabbed significant attention. Following his exit from the show, Rajat was hospitalized for a few days due to an injury and underwent medical treatment.

Stating that things are now fine between Prince and Rajat, Prince told News18, “Mera jhagda sirf isi baat ka tha ki jab tum industry mein aaye ho, toh industry bahut saaf-suthri hai, toh tum ye sab chhodkar aao. Warna hum bhi bhule nahi hain ye sab, hum bhi ye karna jaante hain. Mera jawab sabko isi liye teekha lagta hai kyunki logon ne mujhe pehle real life mein bhadakte nahi dekha. Main grown hone ke baad in logon ko ek step peeche jaakar jawab de raha hoon, jo mujhe ab nahi dena.” (My issue was only this: when you enter the industry, you should come with a clean approach and leave all this behind. Otherwise, we haven’t forgotten these things either, we know how to handle them too. My response sounds harsh to people because they haven’t seen me react like this in real life before.)

ALSO READ: Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode