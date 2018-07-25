Former porn star Mia Khalifa has now become a social media sensation. Mia, undoubtedly has millions of fans across the globe, keeps setting social media on fire by sharing her sultry, sexy, seductive and hot photos on her Instagram account. Mia Khalifa, who has almost 9 million followers on her Instagram account, has once again driven her fans crazy after she shared a picture while she was done playing a round of tennis and is sweating it out.

Mia also wrote that the picture is from her photoshoot

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has now become a social media sensation. Mia, undoubtedly has millions of fans across the globe, keeps setting social media on fire by sharing her sultry, sexy, seductive and hot photos on her Instagram account. Mia Khalifa, who has almost 9 million followers on her Instagram account, has once again driven her fans crazy after she shared a picture while she was done playing a round of tennis and is sweating it out.

Mia also wrote that the picture is from her photoshoot and that her favourite party is usually eating the props so the photo says a lot! Mia turns up the heat with every photo she shares on her social media account that makes netizens go gaga over her.

Mia Khalifa was one of the most popular porn stars but had quit the pornographic world in 2015. Mia then pursued her passion for sports and hosts several sports shows and is even a sports commentator.

Mia is one of the most searched stars on Google and the Lebanese-born American social media sensation often drives fans crazy with her sexy photos and hot videos from her shows and photoshoots.

Mia is a foodie, she loves trying different cuisines. Besides sports, Mia also loves to travel and is a travel bug. Mia Khalifa has a massive fan following on social media all thanks to her fandom across the globe.

Along with the sexy photo with a tennis racket in her hand, Mia also wrote she is just trying to keep sweat from getting into her eyes. Dressed in a sexy black sports bra and shorts, Mia looks extremely sexy with two ponytails and that striking expression.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More