Alia Bhatt the B-town's most demanding youngster recently mottled in a gorgeous seafoam lehenga followed by a pretty pink lehenga. She has taken a break from her daily work schedule in order to spend quality time with her BBF as she gonna tie up in a knot soon. This time Alia preferred to wear the Anita Dongre creation which worth Rs.1.7 lakhs

Want to replicate Alia Bhatt’s bridesmaid look? It would cost you only Rs 1.7 lakhs: Yes, all Alia fans who want to copy her style need to spend their weekend savings if they want to afford the adorable Anita Dongre creation worth Rs 1.7 lakhs. Alia recently mottled in a gorgeous seafoam lehenga followed by a pretty pink lehenga which is breath-taking. After taking a break from the daily workaholic life Alia sizzled in her BBF’s wedding ceremony.

Alia’s wedding rumours have spread everywhere she pesters answering the same question repeatedly. However, the Bollywood actor is consistent in her statements, that she is not ready to take marriage vows at this point in time. She even specified that she was happy being in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean she was tying the nuptial knot.

The Bollywood belle said that she is married to her work and her love relationship is going well. Well, it seems that Alia is not in the right mood to step into any marital relationship but we hope she will make her mind at the right time. Talking much about the outfit Alia wore, we cannot ignore the potli bag that she is flaunting.

Alia will be soon be seen in Kalank, Takht and Sadak 2. But now she is in a party mood. Spending all her time with her BBF, she is giving friendship-goals along with fashion-goals simultaneously.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More